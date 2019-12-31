Man Arrested for Allegedly Kicking, Punching Woman at Richmond BART Station

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly kicked and punched a woman he didn't know on Sunday night at the Richmond BART Station, according to BART officials.
The suspect, identified as Juan Huerta, 38, allegedly attacked a woman who was on one of the BART platforms. The woman had a stroller with her belongings when Huerta started to strike, kicking and punching her, BART
spokesman Jim Allison said.
A person called police dispatch to report the assault and the man was taken into custody by an officer already at the station working on a separate issue, according to police. The victim suffered a contusion to her head and told police she doesn't know the suspect.
East Bay
According to BART officials, the attempted murder charge stemmed from statements made and video evidence.
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/bart-derailed-the-good-the-weird-the-dangerous-digital-original-investigation/2142287/
The NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit spent months recording on BART trains, interviewing passengers, questioning top BART officials, and analyzing thousands of crime records to explore how a world-class transportation system got derailed.