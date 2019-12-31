bart

Man Arrested for Allegedly Kicking, Punching Woman at Richmond BART Station

BART officials say the 38-year-old man faces an attempted murder charge.

By Bay City News

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly kicked and punched a woman he didn't know on Sunday night at the Richmond BART Station, according to BART officials.

The suspect, identified as Juan Huerta, 38, allegedly attacked a woman who was on one of the BART platforms. The woman had a stroller with her belongings when Huerta started to strike, kicking and punching her, BART
spokesman Jim Allison said.

A person called police dispatch to report the assault and the man was taken into custody by an officer already at the station working on a separate issue, according to police. The victim suffered a contusion to her head and told police she doesn't know the suspect.

According to BART officials, the attempted murder charge stemmed from statements made and video evidence.

