Memorial Day Brings Out Families to East Bay Parks

The East Bay Regional Park District beefed up its staff for Memorial Day, knowing well the demand for the district’s 100,000 acres of open space is at its peak.

But what were once Memorial Day traditions were off-limits until further notice meaning no swimming, no boating, no BBQing and perhaps the toughest to enforce – no picnicking.

Even though the grills are sealed off with caution tape, that didn’t stop some people from packing food and hosting gatherings.

“Our good friend is graduating, getting her RN degree so we’re here to celebrate that,” said Paul Gregory from Oakland.

And celebrate they did – with face masks and enough space to spread apart.

At Lake Temescal in the Oakland Hills, the massage from park officials was to focus on exercising, not socializing. And many families heeded the call, others stuck to their Memorial Day traditions.

“We actually came out here to go fishing, and pulling in, there’s a huge sign that said ‘No Fishing,’” said Raphael Wade.

The Oakland resident brought his family’s fishing rods to the lake for nothing. Good thing, he didn’t forget to pack his kids’ bicycles.

“Trying to get some exercise, kids active, it’s kind of hard keeping them cooped up in the house all day,” Wade said.

A sweltering Memorial Day gave everyone a glimpse into what Summer 2020 will look and feel like for the Bay Area.