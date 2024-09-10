Fremont

Motorcyclist practicing on new motorcycle dies in crash in Fremont

By Bay City News

A motorcyclist who was apparently trying out a new motorcycle in a Fremont parking lot died after crashing into a tree over the weekend, police said.

Emergency responders found the motorcyclist down in the 6900 block of Dumbarton Circle at about 9:25 a.m. Sunday.

Fremont firefighters provided medical aid, but the person died.

It appears the motorcyclist, whose name was not released, was practicing riding a newly purchased motorcycle in a parking lot when they veered off and struck a tree, police said.

The cause is under investigation, but it's not believed that drug or alcohol factored in the collision.

The crash is Fremont's seventh fatal traffic collision this year.

