Walnut Creek High School Student Stabbed by Another Student

A student stabbed another student at Northgate High School in Walnut Creek, according to a text message sent to parents by the Mount Diablo Unified School District on Tuesday afternoon.

The text said "Early this afternoon, there was a stabbing in Northgate High School. One student is in police custody and the victim has been taken to a local hospital. Both students involved were in the 9th grade and were acquaintances."

The district said Walnut Creek police are at the scene and no other students were involved.

Students have returned to class. Counselors are on site and will remain on site Wednesday.