Oakland

Oakland elementary school celebrates diversity with book reading 

By Madison Fagundes

Bay Area-based author Joanna Ho joined Cleveland Elementary School in Oakland Tuesday to read her new book to students.

The event was part of The Very Asian Foundation’s May Book Project.

The Very Asian Foundation is an activist group focused on advocacy and inclusion for the AANHPI community.  Its May Book Project focuses on building diverse book collections for students.

NBC Bay Area’s Gia Vang – who co-founded The Very Asian Foundation – introduced Ho before she began the reading.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Ho’s book, titled “Say My Name”, is a children’s book that celebrates people who have names from different cultural backgrounds.

The children helped Ho read her book, with one child holding her microphone while the rest of the crowd helped read by chanting, “Say My Name”.

“There’s something so beautiful about the way that phrase resonates,” Ho said. “I hope it’s something they’ll remember for their own lives.”

Local

San Francisco 3 hours ago

Here's how a government shutdown could impact San Francisco's Fleet Week

earthquake 4 hours ago

Preliminary magnitude 2.4 earthquake in Gilroy

The Very Asian Foundation also donated about 50 other books to the school – each with diverse themes.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us