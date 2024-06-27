Oakland firefighter drowns off San Diego-area beach

An Oakland firefighter drowned early Thursday morning in the waters off a San Diego-area beach, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

Just before 2 a.m., the fire department received reports of a missing swimmer near the Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach, about 8 miles north of San Diego, fire officials said.

Rescue swimmers and a helicopter responded to search for the swimmer, and search crews found a body washed ashore just before 5 a.m., fire officials said.

The Oakland Fire Department confirmed later Thursday morning the victim was Caeden Laffan, 25. His father, Shane Laffan, was an assistant fire chief who collapsed and died on the job in 2020 while Caeden was a probationary firefighter.

Family and friends of the victim were at the scene, including other Oakland firefighters, San Diego fire officials said.

The circumstances of the drowning were not immediately clear.