Woman in critical condition after shooting near Oakland's Lake Merritt

A woman who was wounded in a shooting near Lake Merritt on Monday afternoon is in critical condition, police said.

Oakland police spokesperson Kim Armstead said the woman wasn't targeted by the shooter and was an "innocent bystander."

The shooting was reported about 12:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Madison Street, a few blocks from Snow Park.

Emergency crews provided aid to the victim and she was taken to a hospital.

No other information was provided about shooting.