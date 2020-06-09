Oakland Officials Reveal Details About Shooting Death of Erik Salgado

As the country continues its debate on defunding police departments, Oakland police are revealing more details about what led to the shooting death of a 23-year-old man.

Erik Salgado was shot and killed by California Highway Patrol officers Saturday night. His pregnant girlfriend was injured and his family says she miscarried.

“They didn’t try to peacefully arrest him, what they wanted to do is kill him,” said friend Adriana Fuentes. “You would think the police would try to peacefully arrest the people to prove that there’s not police brutality instead they are being more brutal.”

Police are now giving details on what happened in the 9600 block of Cherry Street in East Oakland. The report says CHP officers spotted a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat sedan driving recklessly in the neighborhood.

Investigators were told the license plate on the car was stolen and while attempting to make a stop, Salgado allegedly started ramming CHP cars.

Demonstrators gathered in Oakland Monday demanding justice for Erik Salgado, a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed by CHP officers over the weekend, one block away from his middle school and one block away from where his mother lives. Melissa Colorado reports.

Family attorney John Burris doesn’t believe that’s what happened.

“He was shot multiple times before the car rammed. What happened was he was shot, his foot was on the peddle and the car continued to go,” Burris said.

The official report said three CHP officers fired their weapons. Salgado was shot several times and later died.

His girlfriend, who was four months pregnant, was injured and is in stable condition.

“This is an opportunity where the officer gave very little commands and little opportunity for the young man to surrender,” said Burris.

The report said the car Salgado was driving was one of 74 cars stolen from the San Leandro Chrysler/Dodge dealership on June 3.

“It doesn’t matter what the reason was, I'm sure there were a thousand ways to handle the situation than they did,” said Fuentes.