Oakland police officers hand out gifts, holiday dinners to families in need

The Oakland Police Officers Association is spreading cheer this holiday season by donating gifts and more.

Several Oakland police officers spent Christmas Eve giving out holiday dinners and gifts to families in need throughout the city.

"The kids get so excited," resident Maricruz Reyes said. "They’ve been waiting because this is something that the school told us about, signed us up for it."

The officers and the Oakland Police Officers Association donated hundreds of items for 70 families, along with a few extra for any other children on Santa's nice list that they found along the way.

Families were selected with help from the Oakland Unified School District based on need.

"Today's economy, things are hard for people," East Oakland Pride Elementary Community School Manager Larry Cowart said. "We have a lot of hard-working parents that are trying and in some areas they fall short. These type of gifts really make the holiday for people and it makes it easier for the families. We don’t want any kids left out."

Families on the receiving end said they appreciate the help this holiday season.

"A lot of mouths to feed, not everybody is happy all the time, but this is good," one resident, Xavier, said. "This is a good moment for us."

Families said events like this give their children the chance to see a different side of police officers rather than only seeing them when something is wrong.

"I know OPD gets a lot of bad press, but stuff like this makes you think we are all human beings, right?" Xavier said. "We are all trying to do the right thing and help each other."

"They see that they are taking their time and they are coming to visit and that they are here," Reyes said. "Makes them feel like they are a little safer."

This marks the 10th year of the police union’s Christmas basket program. The officers said they hope their presence helps build up the community.

"Like any community, the central part of that community is the family," Officer Tuitama Pollard said. "If we can strengthen the families, we will in turn have a strong community. That’s what we want to build."