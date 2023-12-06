Group of Oakland teachers to hold ‘teach-in' on war in Gaza

A group of teachers in Oakland was expected Wednesday morning to participate in a "teach-in" focused on the war in Gaza, an event not endorsed or authorized by the school district.

In a video promoted on social media, one educator indicates the teach-in will specifically show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Oakland Unified School District did not say what, if any, disciplinary actions it might take against the participating teachers.

Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.