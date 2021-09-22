Oakland Unified Discusses Vaccine Mandate for Students, Staff

The Oakland Unified School Board weighed in Wednesday to determine whether or not to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its students and staff.

The most unique perspectives on the mandate came from the student members of the school board -- some voiced their support and others worry it might be too strict.

"Particularly considering that parents and guardians have the ultimate decision-making power whether or not to receive the vaccine,” said Samantha Pal, student board director.

This leaves the student in an uncomfortable intersection if they themselves want the vaccine and their parents or guardians do not.

Among the other concerns is when students and staff would have to comply.

Adopting a vaccine mandate in public schools is still controversial. Only Los Angeles Public Schools have done it so far in California.

This is an issue that's garnering lots of attention from parent groups and community organizers, with one group holding a news conference as the school board meeting started.

“We have to have mandatory vaccines in order to make sure that the schools are safe,” said Mark Airgood.

During the meeting, every opportunity for public comment was dominated by parents and students wanting to voice their perspective on mandatory shots.

“We have the opportunity to prevent and to stop further spread of this disease, and we have to give our kids that opportunity,” said Ismael Almendares.

"I am opposed to vaccine mandates,” said parent Sean Wong. “Vaccine mandates will not get rid of COVID-19 in the schools. Vaccinated and unvaccinated can both get infected and transmit."