OUSD Begins School Year With Distance Learning

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Students at Oakland Unified School District begin distance learning Monday, but uncertainty remains about what exactly that will look like as teachers and the district continue negotiations.

The teachers union wants the district to provide small group distance learning in addition to daily instruction, but a union representative says the district won't budge.

"We have been very creative as a team of 21 educators on our bargaining team on coming up with various ways to provide small group instruction," said Chaz Garcia from the Oakland Education Association.

For now, teachers plan to hold full class instruction for an hour a day via online classes.

In addition, teachers will conduct in-person wellness checks on at-risk students.

The district will not provide any specific reopening plans until it reaches an agreement with the teachers union.

