Police Search for Woman, Son Connected to Antioch Murder Suspect

The suspect in a drive-by shooting that left two emergency responders with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds has been identified as 26-year-old Darryon Williams of Stockton, the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office said.

He was arrested in Richmond late Saturday for suspicion of attempted murder in the incident, which injured a firefighter and a paramedic in Antioch. Williams is also a suspect in connection with the death of 64-year-old Michael Iliff of Discovery Bay, who was found deceased with gunshot wounds in his home later Saturday night, the Sheriff's Office said.

After being interviewed by detectives, Williams was booked at about 1 p.m. Sunday into the Martinez Detention Facility on multiple charges -- one count of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder, the Sheriff's Office said. He is being held in lieu of $11 million bail.

Williams' arrest followed a pursuit that traversed two counties and ended moments after the suspect's vehicle collided with a parked vehicle in Richmond.

The incident began shortly before 9 p.m., when Contra Costa firefighters and an ambulance from American Medical Response responded to a call for someone requiring medical attention in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Auto Center Drive.

Police said that while the first responders were caring for the patient, a silver SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots at them. The vehicle drove by a second time and someone inside fired a second series of shots.

A 31-year-old firefighter was shot in the foot and a 58-year-old paramedic was shot in the leg. Both men are being treated for injuries at local hospitals where they are in stable condition and are expected to survive.

The SUV fled the scene westbound on Highway 4 toward Pittsburg, police said, pursued by Antioch officers on a chase that went through Contra Costa and Alameda counties and finally to Richmond, when the suspect's SUV collided with a parked car.

Police said the suspect then attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody by Richmond Police and California Highway Patrol officers. A firearm was also found at the scene.

Later Saturday night, the Antioch Police Department requested Contra Costa Sheriff's deputies contact a person related to their case and conduct a welfare check at a residence on the 2100 block of Newport Court in Discovery Bay.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies found the door to the home open and discovered the body of Iliff.

Sheriff's Office homicide detectives and crime lab personnel responded to the scene, assisted by the Antioch Police Department, CHP and other agencies.

Sheriff's Office said detectives are trying to locate Williams' 4-year-old son and the mother of the child, 31-year-old Kimberly Meeks of Discovery Bay, as detectives have concerns about their safety. She has connections to the Stockton-Sacramento area, and the two are traveling in a dark-colored Audi SUV with California license plate 8UKN742.

Anyone with information on this homicide or the whereabouts of Meeks and her son is asked to contact the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office Investigation Division through Sheriff's Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441 or at (925) 313-2600.

For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

Antioch police detectives are continuing to investigate the drive-by shooting of the emergency responders and ask that anyone with information about the incident call the department at (925) 778-2441, call Det. Brogdon at (925) 779-6895, or text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.