Richmond Christmas Toy Program Makes Urgent Appeal for Donations

The annual Richmond Fire and Police Holiday Toy Program is seeing more requests from families in need amid a decline in donations this year and is appealing to the public for help.

"If there are not enough donations received to match requests, 2019 may be the first year ever that the program is not able to deliver to each child who has made a request for Christmas," Richmond Fire Department Captain Rico Rincon said.

"There has been a shortage of donations this year, money that's used to buy toys in bulk. The program plans to provide holiday toys for over 1,500 underprivileged children this holiday season."

Donations of either new unwrapped toys or cash are needed by Dec. 20, the latest date the donations can be received to ensure the program can make deliveries by Christmas. Cash donations will go toward toys, books, bicycles and other gifts to children.

"There are more kids in need of toys," Rincon said. "Requests have grown and people are donating, but not as much."

Donations of new toys can be brought to any Richmond Fire Station. Monetary donations can be made online at richmondfireandpolicetoyprogram.com.