Video Released Showing Deadly Shooting Involving Off-Duty Officer

The Richmond Police Department Tuesday released a video of a deadly shooting involving an off-duty police officer.

The shooting occurred last November over what witnesses say started as an argument over a parking spot at a gas station in the city of Vallejo and ended with an officer pulling out his gun and shooting 38-year-old Eric Reason.

However, Sgt. Virgil Thomas' attorney said Reason got angry when he honked his horn at him while pulling into a parking spot. Reason got out of the car to confront the officer, who tried to deescalate the situation, but Reason pulled out a gun.

Richmond's police association previously said it believes the officer did nothing wrong.

Vallejo police said the video was released because they just completed their investigation.