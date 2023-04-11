4 Sexual Batteries in 6-Day Span at UC Berkeley

UC Berkeley police are investigating a string of sexual battery cases over a six-day span near or on the university campus.

The latest sexual battery occurred at about 12:25 a.m. Tuesday at the Foothill Complex, where a female victim was grabbed from behind and knocked to the ground, police said. The victim fought back and was able to get away. Police released an image of a person they believe is a suspect in the case.

At around 9:40 a.m. Sunday near Stephens Hall, a suspect grabbed a female student’s private body parts over their clothing, police said.

On Saturday, at about 5:40 p.m., a female was walking by Memorial Stadium when a male suspect approached her from behind and placed his hands on her buttocks and breast, police said. The suspect then pushed the the victim against a wall, but the victim was able to push back and run away.

On Wednesday, April 5, a sexual battery was reported in the Eucalyptus Grove at about 1:30 p.m., police said.

UC police have released images of a person or people they believe are suspects in the April 5 and April 9 sexual battery incidents.

University police are investigating each of the incidents and whether or not they are connected. Anyone with information about the crimes or about any similar incidents should contact UCPD at 510-642-6760.

