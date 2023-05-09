2 People Shot Near Castlemont High School in Oakland

Police are investigating a shooting near a high school in Oakland Tuesday.

The shooting was reported on MacArthur Boulevard near Castlemont High School at around 5:30 p.m.

Officers said they found two people, one juvenile male and an adult woman, each with at least one gunshot wound.

They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It was not clear if the shooting was related to the high school.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3426.