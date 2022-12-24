Small Plane Crashes Near Livermore Airport: Fire Department

A small plane crashed near the Livermore Municipal Airport Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The single-engine plane crashed into a wall at a storage facility about a quarter mile east of the airport, just east of Isabelle Avenue, according to the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department.
The fire department said one person was on the plane. That person's condition wasn't immediately known.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
