Richmond

Southbound I-580 Bayview Ramps in Richmond Closed Until November

The Bayview Avenue ramps are expected to reopen when the project is finished around Nov. 11

By Bay City News

Caltrans has closed the southbound Interstate Highway 580 on-ramp and off-ramp at Bayview Avenue in Richmond until mid-November to perform work on a bridge.

Caltrans urges motorists to use the Regatta Boulevard on-ramp or off-ramp north of the construction site or Central Avenue on-ramp and off-ramp to the south.

The Bayview Avenue ramps are expected to reopen when the project is finished around Nov. 11. Caltrans closed the ramps on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

For 24/7 traffic updates, follow 511.org: https://twitter.com/511SFBAY. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans QuickMap: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

