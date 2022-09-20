Southbound I-580 Bayview Ramps in Richmond Closed Until November

Caltrans has closed the southbound Interstate Highway 580 on-ramp and off-ramp at Bayview Avenue in Richmond until mid-November to perform work on a bridge.

Caltrans urges motorists to use the Regatta Boulevard on-ramp or off-ramp north of the construction site or Central Avenue on-ramp and off-ramp to the south.

The Bayview Avenue ramps are expected to reopen when the project is finished around Nov. 11. Caltrans closed the ramps on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

For 24/7 traffic updates, follow 511.org: https://twitter.com/511SFBAY. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans QuickMap: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.