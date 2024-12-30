Suspect arrested in Antioch shooting, standoff

Antioch police Sunday arrested a suspect they said barricaded himself in his home Saturday night after he fired shots that allegedly hit a home and a vehicle, triggering a shelter-in-place order that was lifted around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Following a brief pursuit, the suspect, 30-year-old Marlon Wheeler, barricaded himself inside a vehicle, police said on social media Sunday afternoon.

Officers worked diligently to de-escalate the situation, and Wheeler surrendered peacefully a short time later, according to police. A firearm was recovered, police said.

Antioch police thanked Lafayette Police Department and Pittsburg Police Department for their assistance with the case.

The case began around 6:35 p.m. Saturday when gunshot detection technology known as the ShotSpotter alerted police to shots fired in the 4700 block of Knoll Park Circle. While enroute to the area, police received 911 calls reporting that the suspect had allegedly shot at his 37-year-old girlfriend, according to police.

The victim and her three children, two girls age 11 and 14 and an 8-year-old boy, were able to flee the home unharmed, police said. A nearby residence and vehicle were allegedly struck by gunfire, according to police.

Officers learned that the suspect lived at the residence and was allegedly barricaded inside the home, police said. The officers tried to contact Wheeler, then activated the department's SWAT and Crisis Negotiations teams in hopes of deescalating the situation and safely taking the suspect into custody, according to police.

In an abundance of caution, a shelter-in-place notification was sent to nearby residents. The lockdown was imposed near Country Hills and Knoll Park at around 10 p.m.

After hours of attempts to contact Wheeler, the SWAT team entered the home and determined that the suspect was no longer there, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted around 1 a.m., according to police.

After a brief pursuit, the suspect was apprehended, police said.