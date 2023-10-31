Suspicious death investigation underway at Oakland's Lake Merritt

Oakland police on Tuesday were investigating a suspicious death at Lake Merritt, the department said.

The body was found along the 1900 block of Lakeshore Avenue, according to police.

Someone called 911 just before 11 a.m. to report finding the body, police said. Arriving officers located the victim and called for medical assistance. Homicide investigators were also called to the scene.

Authorities at the scene Tuesday afternoon were focusing on a suitcase that was found floating in the water.

Maritime Response Unit and the Corners Office are both on scene. Investigation is focusing on a suitcase found floating in the lake. pic.twitter.com/x5P3f1v8db — Velena Jones (@velenajones) October 31, 2023

The victim's identity will be released following notification of next of kin.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or reach out to the tip line at 510-238-7950.