A man is now facing hate crime charges after video of his rant inside a Taco Bell in Fremont went viral.

A customer recorded a man berating him with anti-Hindu slurs and other insults on Friday.

Originally, police said there wasn't enough to go on for a criminal case. But on Monday, that changed.

Fremont police said they reviewed the video and the DA's office has filed hate crime and civil rights charges.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The suspect, Singh Tejinder, is not in custody but is ordered to appear in court.