Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek Plans to Revamp Heather Farm Park

By Bob Redell

NBC Universal, Inc.

Walnut Creek is about to revamp a popular park with a recent voter-approved tax that's generating tens of millions of dollars for the project.

The city council recently approved a conceptual design for combining Heather Farm Park's swim center and community center.

Both buildings are more than 50 years old and are currently on opposite sides of the park.

The new swim center would be north of the central playground, changing the topography of the park, including reducing the size of the fishing pond to make room for the new pools.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The project, which would be one of the largest in city history, will cost roughly $77 million. It will be heavily funded by tax revenue generated from Measure O, a half-cent sales tax approved by voters this past November to address, among other items, aging infrastructure.

"The city is next going to be engaging in a process to select an architect for this project," said Kevin Safine, Walnut Creek's director of arts and recreation. "Once we have an architect on board, which will probably happen in the spring or summer, then there will be a fair amount of work about the specifics of visuals, of how the facility might look, some of the specific components of it. There will be opportunities for the public to weigh in. It will come to some of our commission meetings and then ultimately to the city council."

City officials said the new pool could bring additional swim meets to town, which means more people staying at hotels and eating at local restaurants.

Local

Oakland 2 hours ago

3-Alarm Fire Destroys Church in Oakland

Oakland 16 hours ago

PG&E Substation Fire Sparks Outage in Oakland

The current pool will remain open during construction, but the community center will be closed during that time.

The goal is to begin construction in 2025, with the hope of wrapping things up by 2027.

This article tagged under:

Walnut Creek
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us