Walnut Creek School Stabbing Victim in Stable Condition, Suspect Held

A ninth-grade girl stabbed by a ninth-grade boy at Walnut Creek's Northgate High School on Tuesday was in stable condition at a hospital Wednesday morning, according to Walnut Creek police.

The boy was arrested at the scene and is still in custody, police said.

The Mount Diablo Unified School District said the stabbing occurred around 1 p.m. Tuesday at the high school on Castle Rock Road.

Police arrested the boy on suspicion of attempted murder and mayhem and took him to juvenile hall, where he is being held without bail.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Authorities aren't naming the suspect because he is a juvenile.

Police ask anyone with additional information to call investigators at (925) 943-5844 or to call an anonymous tip line at (925) 943-5865.