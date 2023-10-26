Highway 84

Eastbound Highway 84 lanes on Dumbarton Bridge to close nightly next week

By NBC Bay Area staff

Caltrans will be closing the eastbound lanes of Highway 84 on the Dumbarton Bridge at night next week, allowing crews to do repaving work. 

Those closures will happen nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday through Friday. 

Detours during the Dumbarton Bridge closures

During those closures, Caltrans recommends the following routes: 

  • Drivers heading to the East Bay from San Francisco or the Peninsula can take the San Mateo Bridge, on Highway 92, from San Mateo to Hayward. 
  • Drivers heading to Milpitas of Fremont from the South Bay can take Calaveras Boulevard on Highway 237.

Why are the closures happening?

Crews are replacing the roadway from the end of the bridge to the toll plaza, which Caltrans said is aimed at making it a smoother drive.

