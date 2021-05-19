San Leandro

Elderly Asian Man Attacked, Robbed in San Leandro Given New Fitbit

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Leandro police detectives give an attack and robbery victim a new Fitbit.
San Leandro Police Department

San Leandro police and Fitbit worked together to give an elderly Asian man a replacement workout band after his was stolen when he was attacked earlier this month.

Detectives on Tuesday met with the victim and his son to hand over the new Fitbit, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"Because of the outpouring of support from community members and media coverage this crime garnered, Fitbit Inc. reached out and offered to replace the victim's workout band," police said in a statement.

crime May 12

San Leandro Police Arrest 2 Teens in Attack of Elderly Asian Man

crime May 11

80-Year-Old Asian Man Attacked in San Leandro

The attack, which happened May 8, was captured on surveillance video, with the attackers heard laughing as they fled the scene.

Police arrested an 11-year-old and a 17-year-old in connection with the robbery.

This article tagged under:

San Leandrocrimesomething goodAAPI
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us