Event Roundup: Juneteenth Celebrations Across the Bay Area

Below is a list of events across the Bay Area celebrating Juneteenth, on Friday June 19, 2020. Virtual events are listed first, followed by in-person events listed by region. Saturday events are at the end of the list.

Virtual

Marin City Juneteenth Celebration, 10 a.m.

Organized by the MC Arts and Culture Collective, the theme of this event is “Celebrating the Diaspora.” Friday’s virtual event will be a small celebration. A virtual festival is planned for June 27 and is expected to feature musicians, poets, dancers and speakers. Juneteenth festival food will be delivered to patron’s homes in Marin and the East Bay. Here’s a link for more information: https://juneteenthcommunityfestival.info/

San Francisco Fillmore Jazz Juneteenth Celebration, 12 p.m.

This online gathering will honor Juneteenth and teach attendees about the San Francisco musicians of the Fillmore Jazz Era. Elizabeth Pepin Silva and Lewis Watts will present a slideshow and discuss the new edition of Harlem of the West: The San Francisco Fillmore Jazz Era. More information is available here: https://www.moadsf.org/event/juneteenth-presentation-harlem-of-the-west-the-san-francisco-fillmore-jazz-era/

Dublin CHP Juneteenth, 2 p.m.

The Dublin California Highway Patrol will host a virtual Juneteenth celebration on Facebook Live. The event will consist of presentations, exhibits and a dialogue with law enforcement. To join click this link: https://www.facebook.com/events/s/virtual-juneteenth/304279150593330/

Faith, Race, Justice Juneteenth, 7 p.m.

New Beginnings Church’s founding Pastor Hurmon Hamilton will host an online discussion with Westgate Pastor Steve Clifford and Emmanuel Baptist Pastor Jason C. Reynolds about the role the church has in the unfolding movement for justice and healing. Details here: bit.ly/nbccbayareajuneteenth

San Francisco

San Francisco City Hall Juneteenth Rally, 1 p.m., San Francisco

Juneteenth Rally to be held at City Hall 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Pl. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBf_p41h-jd/

San Francisco City Hall Lights, 8:30 p.m.

San Francisco City Hall’s more than 220 LED lights will illuminate in red, green and black to celebrate Juneteenth.

North Bay

Santa Rosa Juneteenth Celebration, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Pioneer Park

A Juneteenth festival with food, entertainment and speeches will be held at Pioneer Park in Santa Rosa. This is a free event. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBWPC7tBVV_/

Marin City Juneteenth Rally, 3 p.m., Rocky Graham Park

This rally will include guest speakers, Black-owned businesses and more. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBhK8NqhGVv/

East Bay

Oakland Port Juneteenth Shutdown Car Caravan, 10 a.m., Oakland

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Longshore Division will stop work at all 29 ports on the West Coast for eight hours to commemorate the end of slavery. ILWU Locals 10, 34, 75 and 91 will meet for a day of solidarity at 1717 Middle Harbor Road to caravan and march to Oscar Grant Plaza. Details available here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1568172636667783/

Antioch Juneteenth Celebration, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Antioch City Hall

Juneteenth peace walk, arts and music. The walk will start at 11 a.m. at City Hall and proceed to Thomas Gaines Land at 6th and A streets where the celebration will continue. More information available here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBe9AOJBkr5/

Fremont Juneteenth March for Justice, 1 p.m., Fremont Tesla Factory

A peaceful march in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement will begin at the Tesla factory in Fremont at 1 p.m. and march to City Hall. Attendees are asked to wear face masks, dress in black and practice six-foot social distancing guidelines. More details available here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBe9AOJBkr5/

Oakland Lake Merritt Juneteenth Celebration, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Lake Merritt Amphitheater

Celebration and fundraiser. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBVBduHhUUA/

Oakland DeFremery Park Rally, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Juneteenth Black Youth for the People’s Liberation Rally is hosted by a group of Black, Oakland-native youth. In addition to a rally, an art build will also be held at DeFremery Park in West Oakland. Attendees are asked to bring signs, water and to wear masks and practice social distancing. More details here: https://sf.funcheap.com/balck-youth-march-people-liberation/

Oakland Lake Merritt Juneteenth Demonstration, 5 p.m.

A peaceful, family-friendly demonstration in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement will take place at Lake Merritt across from Knoll Park in Oakland. Attendees are asked to bring signs, water, and to wear masks and practice social distancing. More information here: https://sf.funcheap.com/justice-juneteenth-lakemerritt/

Oakland Lake Merritt Juneteenth Mass, 7 p.m., Lake Merritt Amphitheater

A Black mass will be held at Lake Merritt on Friday evening. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBWu88Yhtmu/

South Bay

Santa Clara Juneteenth March for Freedom Day, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Santa Clara University

There will be a March for Freedom in Solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement from Safeway Parking lot at Santa Clara Universuty at 2605 The Almeda Ave., to the Olympic Black Power Statue in San Jose. Attendees are asked to bring signs, water and to wear masks and practice six-foot social distancing. More details here: https://sf.funcheap.com/march-for-freedom/

Santa Cruz Juneteenth March, 5:45 p.m., Louden Nelson Center

A march in celebration of Juneteenth will start at the Louden Nelson Center at 301 Center St. and continue on to City Hall. Details available here: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/06/15/18834257.php

Saturday, June 20, 2020 Events

Virtual

San Francisco Juneteenth, 11 a.m.

The 70th annual Juneteenth is hosted by Melina Jones featuring Danny Glover, Cynthia McKinney, PhD, the Last Poets with special guest performances and the premiere of the film (In)visible Portraits by Oge Egbuounu. Fore more details check out this link: https://smccd.zoom.us/s/99923502480

East Bay

Oakland Mosswood Park Juneteenth Celebration, 2 p.m.

This event is intended to be a day of healing and cultural celebration presented by Oakland’s first Black-owned crystal botanica, Queen Hippie Gypsy and BBQ’n While Black. Live music and food will be available. Masks and social distancing will be required. Details available here: https://www.facebook.com/BBQnWhileBlack/