Why is Meta ending its fact-checking program?

Facebook has decided to end third-party fact-checking on its services.

The decision by Meta comes two weeks before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Trump previously called out Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly censoring conservative voices on Facebook and Instagram, and suggested he be put in jail.

Zuckerberg's decision announced Tuesday appears to be responding to those accusations.

NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman examines the move in his video report above.