Fairfield Homeowner Fatally Shoots Alleged Armed Intruder

A homeowner in Fairfield shot an armed intruder who tried to violently break into his home on Tuesday morning – ultimately killing the suspect – police said.

Officers initially responded to Vintage Valley Drive around 8:30 a.m., after a call from a man in his 60s who said he just shot an intruder who broke into his residence.

The victim and his wife were reportedly having breakfast when the suspect began kicking their door and then completely broke it down. Fearing for his safety and that of his wife, the victim grabbed his lawfully obtained firearm and shot at the suspect, according to police.

After being shot, the suspect then fled on foot. But he didn't make it far, as officers located the suspect across the street.

Despite life-saving measures from emergency crews, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers discovered the suspect had a loaded firearm in his possession.

Police didn't immediately release the suspect's name but described him as a 27-year-old Suisun City man, who was on parole for a prior, unrelated crime committed in Alameda County.

The homeowner was not arrested.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal home invasion to contact the Fairfield Police Department Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600.