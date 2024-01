A fallen, 50-foot tree in Aptos will be blocking a road for an uncertain amount of time, according to the California Highway Patrol Saturday.

CHP shared on social media that the tree fell at Aptos Street and Soquel Drive, adding that it would provide an update on reopening later.

Drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

