Family, Friends Seek Help Finding Missing San Mateo Woman Last Seen in SF

Family and friends seek the public’s help in finding Nikita New, last seen on Saturday afternoon in San Francisco.

The 28-year-old, who lives in San Mateo, was last seen at the Potrero Stage on 18th Street when she went to a musical with a group of friends.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

New forgot her phone, which had a picture of her vaccination card on it, and she needed that to get in.

“She told her group of friends she’d go for a walk while they watched the performance and she would meet them back at the theatre when the performance was over and they came out, she didn’t come back,” said friend Jane Pine.

Friends said she was wearing shorts and carrying a bright colored backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department.