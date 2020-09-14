FEMA Mobile Assistance Vehicle Available for CZU Fire Recovery

Santa Cruz County announced on Monday a recovery assistance location in San Lorenzo Valley for residents impacted by the CZU Lightning Complex fires.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will have a mobile assistance vehicle at Boulder Creek Elementary School, 400 W. Lomond St., Boulder Creek, open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

People applying for assistance should be prepared with the following information: their Social Security number, insurance information, address of the damaged primary dwelling, a description of disaster-caused damage and losses, current mailing address, telephone number, total household annual income and routing and account number of their checking or savings account.

For more information on disaster assistanc,e people can visit https://www.fema.gov/individual-disaster-assistance.

A recovery resource center remains open at the Kaiser Permanente Arena, 140 Front St., Santa Cruz, open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The CZU fires have burned 86,509 acres in southern San Mateo County and northern Santa Cruz County. They are 89 percent contained as of Monday.