Fight breaks out at basketball game between 2 Bay Area high schools

A high school basketball game in the Bay Area got heated with players, students and even adults getting physically involved.

The altercations happened Tuesday night at a game between Gunn High School and Wilcox High School in Palo Alto. Some of the incidents were seen on game footage streamed by the NFHS Network.

According to Palo Alto police, some students got into an argument with Wilcox players.

Then, some parents began as police described “pushing each other” and when one woman started shooting the commotion with her cell phone, another woman, Shanika Bonilla of Santa Clara pushed her to the ground.

Bonilla was arrested for misdemeanor battery, cited and released. Police said an adult man may also face similar charges. There were no reported injuries.

The Palo Alto Unified School District superintendent said a description of a brawl would be an exaggeration and did not say exactly what measures might be taken.

A representative for the Santa Clara Unified School District, Jennifer Derrico released the following statement on Thursday.

“The district and school are aware of the incident in the videos. The conduct of the adults, especially, is disappointing. We are still investigating this matter.”

Some students NBC Bay Area talked to on Thursday said they mostly dismissed the incident and some adults said they excused the students but not the parents.

“There’s no place for parents to be running out on the court and solving the problems of their kids," said Luana of Palo Alto. "I mean, obviously, it’s going to depend on the nature of the escalation. But, again, parents really shouldn’t be getting involved, I don't believe."

“I do not think parents have any reason to get involved," said Palo Alto resident Matt Mascioli. "I will give you a very brief story. I dislocated my shoulder in a game my senior year and my mom and dad started to come down to the field and I waved them off: ‘You don’t come down here, even if I’m the one that’s injured.'"

In addition to the districts’ investigations, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office will also be reviewing the incidents.