Fire Weather Alert Issued for Areas of North Bay

Dry and gusty winds will increase the risk of fire Wednesday and Thursday in several areas of the North Bay, according to the a fire weather watch issued Tuesday night by the National Weather Service.

The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday, during which there will be an increased likelihood of new fire starts as well as a stronger likelihood of rapid spread If any fire occurs.

The areas of most concern includes the interior North Bay hills and mountains, especially throughout Napa County where fire fuels are driest. There is somewhat less risk in the Diablo Range and Santa Lucia mountains.

North to northeast winds are expected at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, and on the highest peaks winds could reach up to 40 mph.

