Fire Weather Watch Issued for Parts of Bay Area Due to Possible Lightning Strikes

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for the North Bay and East Bay mountains, hills and valleys starting Thursday evening, citing a slight chance of thunderstorms.

The fire weather watch is set to last from 5 p.m. Thursday through 11 a.m. Friday.

The weather service said there may be precipitation as part of the possible thunderstorms, but the main concern is lightning strikes that could spark wildfires in extremely dry vegetation. The thunderstorm threat is expected to pass by Friday morning.

The weather service emphasized that the system "is not currently anticipated to be a repeat of the August 2020 dry lightning event" that caused devastating wildfires throughout the Bay Area.