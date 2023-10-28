Firefighters contain commercial building fire in San Francisco

Firefighters are working to contain a structure fire at a building in the area of 18th and Folsom streets, the San Francisco Fire Department said early Saturday morning.

Crews were able to contain the spread of the fire, which was first reported by the SFFD on social media at 3:55 a.m. Saturday, to the building of origin.

The affected commercial space has no occupants after a complete search, officers said.

Nobody was injured in the fire, according to firefighters, but residents and motorists are still advised to avoid the area.