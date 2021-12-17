Public Corruption Scandal

Former SF Public Works Director to Plead Guilty in City Hall Corruption Probe

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Former San Francisco Department of Public Works director Mohammed Nuru agreed Friday to plead guilty to wire fraud in a federal investigation into public corruption at City Hall.

Nuru, who was arrested in January 2020, faces up to nine years in prison as part of the plea agreement announced by Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds. He is next scheduled in court on Jan. 14 to formally enter the plea and remains out of custody on bond in the meantime.

The former public works director admitted in the plea agreement to widespread corruption, including taking bribes from developers, a restaurant owner and others, including the city's garbage company Recology Inc.

"For years, Nuru held a powerful and well-paid public leadership position at San Francisco City Hall, but instead of serving the public, Nuru served himself," Hinds said. "He took continuous bribes from the contractors, developers, and entities he regulated. He now faces a prison sentence for enriching himself at the expense of the public as he sat in high office."

Twelve people, including former San Francisco Public Utilities Commission general manager Harlan Kelly, have been charged in the City Hall corruption probe along with three corporate entities, prosecutors said.

This article tagged under:

Public Corruption ScandalSan FranciscoMohammed Nuru
