San Jose

Crews stop forward progress of fire alongside I-280 in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Crews have stopped forward progress of a fire alongside the northbound lanes of Interstate 280 in San Jose near the Meridian Avenue exit, according to firefighters Thursday. 

Someone first reported the fire, which is burning grass off the side of the highway, at around 1:45 p.m. The San Jose Fire Department said it grew to about an acre before forward progress was stopped. 

The fire is still generating a lot of smoke and traffic in the area is slow, according to the department. It advises people avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is still unclear.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
