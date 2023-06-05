Berkeley

Former news anchor Frank Somerville arrested in Berkeley

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former Bay Area news anchor Frank Somerville was arrested in Berkeley Monday.

He was arrested around 7 p.m. on suspicion of criminal threats, battery, public intoxication and probation violation.

Back in 2021, Somerville made headlines for a high-profile crash in Oakland.

He was arrested after he rear-ended another car and then used his Porsche to push the car across the intersection into a pole.

This article tagged under:

Berkeley
