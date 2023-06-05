Former news anchor Frank Somerville arrested in Berkeley

Former Bay Area news anchor Frank Somerville was arrested in Berkeley Monday.
He was arrested around 7 p.m. on suspicion of criminal threats, battery, public intoxication and probation violation.
Back in 2021, Somerville made headlines for a high-profile crash in Oakland.
He was arrested after he rear-ended another car and then used his Porsche to push the car across the intersection into a pole.
