Fremont apartment explosion caused by possible drug lab

An explosion in a Fremont apartment Tuesday morning was possibly the result of a drug lab operation gone bad, according to police.

At about 9:30 a.m., Fremont police and fire crews were sent to the 37000 block of Waverly Terrace in response to calls about an explosion at a residence.

All of the occupants had left the scene before police arrived and several adjoining units were evacuated during the investigation.

Police later learned that one person they believe is connected to the explosion checked themselves into a hospital and is in critical condition.

No additional details were released.