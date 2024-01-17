Santa rosa

Girl allegedly rips out student's hair during attack at Santa Rosa high school

A 14-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday after allegedly ripping out another girl's hair, punching and kicking her, and stealing her phone during an attack inside a bathroom at a Santa Rosa high school, according to police.

The attack happened at about 1:20 p.m. at Montgomery High School, police said.

A small group of female students entered a campus bathroom after the 14-year-old victim, also a student, and surrounded her before she could leave, according to police. One of the girls proceeded to attack the victim.

The primary suspect punched the victim "excessively" in her head and face and kicked her in the head multiple times, police said. The suspect also "ripped large amounts" of hair from the victim’s head before she stole her phone and left the bathroom.

Other students reported the attack to school officials, who responded to the scene and cared for the victim, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital, treated for her injuries and later released, police said.

School officials followed the group of suspects as they fled from the campus, but they were unable to detain them. Later in the day, officers arrested the primary suspect at her home, police said.

She was booked into juvenile hall on robbery and assault charges, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

