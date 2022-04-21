Gilroy Garlic Festival Cancels Large Event Indefinitely

The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association announced Thursday that it's canceling the popular annual event indefinitely.

Organizers said they will instead hold smaller events, starting with a golf tournament, a concert, and a dinner this year.

In a letter, the festival board blamed the pandemic, along with high insurance premiums.

Ultimately, it was about money.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Last year's festival was a drive-thru event and it was called off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And in 2019, the Garlic Festival was the scene of a mass shooting, that left three people dead and 17 injured.