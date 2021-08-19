Good Samaritan Stops Attack on Elderly Man in SF's Chinatown

A man is in jail after witnesses say he assaulted an elderly Asian man in San Francisco’s Chinatown Wednesday.

It’s the latest in a series of attacks involving Asian victims. But this one has a twist.

A good Samaritan not only stopped the attack but held the suspect until police could arrive.

San Francisco police make it a point to have a presence in Chinatown. But officers can’t be everywhere all the time.

Fortunately for an elderly Asian man, who was being attacked, there was a Good Samaritan cowboy ready to respond.

24-year old Darren Mark Stallcup calls himself a “cowboy living in Chinatown.”

The aspiring college student said he rushed out of his apartment Wednesday morning after hearing people screaming in fear.

“I see a very young guy beating up a very old man in the middle of the street and a bunch of people watching,” he said.

At first, Stallcup said the attacker fled but as people tried to help the bloodied victim. The man came back.

“Before I could even pull out my phone, The guy came back around a second time. This time in a full sprint with the craziest look in his eye,” he added.

“I remember screaming at him during the fight. While I was bear-hugging him, I was yelling at him. I was telling him that the old guy. The old man he was attacking was actually his brother and that ‘love was the answer.’”

Stallcup said the man did not answer but struggled until police arrived and arrested him.

The San Francisco Police Department told NBC Bay Area that the suspect is now in custody and awaiting charges of assault.

Stallcup is the founder of a Bay Area group called the "World Peace Movement.” He said he talked briefly with the victim, who thanked him.

Stallcup is humbled by all the social media messages calling him a "hero."

“I was just doing what any good man would do. And Hopefully, if any of you saw somebody attacking an elderly person, you might try to do something to stop them,” he added.

Stallcup is careful to emphasize that onlookers need to be cautious before jumping into a physical altercation. Call police first if you can.

But Stallcup points out anyone can get involved by shouting to make your presence known or recording the incident on your cell phone camera.