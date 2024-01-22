Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting

Grand Jury indicts man accused of Half Moon Bay mass shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

A Grand Jury has indicted Chunli Zhao — the man accused of carrying out a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay last year — with counts of murder and attempted murder, said San Mateo County’s district attorney Monday. 

Zhao now faces seven counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder. 

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Jan 21

1 year later: Half Moon Bay community remembers mass shooting victims

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Feb 16, 2023

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Murder Charges

In a statement, DA Stephen Wagstaffe added that Zhao is set to be arraigned Tuesday. That will coincide with the one-year anniversary of the shooting he stands accused of, which left seven former co-workers dead and one more injured. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The news also comes just a day after the Half Moon Bay community came together to remember the victims of the shooting.

This article tagged under:

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us