Police and the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a grenade was found Thursday afternoon at a home in Campbell.

The grenade found on Fewtrell Drive was determined to be live and will be safely detonated, police said Thursday afternoon.

"A loud explosion may be heard but there is no danger to the public," police said in a tweet.

No other information was immediately available.

