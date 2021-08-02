9/11

Group Biking From Bay Area to NYC to Honor 9/11 Victims, Heroes on 20th Anniversary

By NBC Bay Area staff

In honor of the heroes and victims of 9/11, a team of South Bay firefighters and military veterans set off Sunday on a 40-day bike ride across the country.

Their goal is to reach New York City by Sept. 11 in time for the events marking the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

"For many of us, we remember what happened on that day, we remember where we were, we remember the sounds, we remember the smells," organizer Darrell Sales said. "For some, they still haven't healed from it."

The journey is roughly 3,800 miles. The group plans to ride an average of 100 miles per day while connecting with other fire departments along the way.

