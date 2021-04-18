Group Holds Rally in Support of AAPI Community in San Francisco

In San Francisco Sunday, a march and rally were held to push for safety and solidarity with Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in light of the recent anti Asian attacks.

The message was clear as the group marched along the Upper Great Highway. San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar was one of the speakers in the rally.

The group gathered to call for safety and solidarity. It was also an effort with community, faith and labor groups and there were booths with resources.

NBC Bay Area’s Christie Smith explains more in the video above.