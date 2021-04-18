Anti-asian attacks

Group Holds Rally in Support of AAPI Community in San Francisco

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

In San Francisco Sunday, a march and rally were held to push for safety and solidarity with Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in light of the recent anti Asian attacks.

The message was clear as the group marched along the Upper Great Highway. San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar was one of the speakers in the rally.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The group gathered to call for safety and solidarity. It was also an effort with community, faith and labor groups and there were booths with resources.

Local

San Jose 2 hours ago

COVID-19 Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic Opens in San Jose

Oakland 2 hours ago

OUSD Welcoming Back More Students to In-Person Classes

NBC Bay Area’s Christie Smith explains more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Anti-asian attacksSan FranciscoAnti-Asian RacismStop AAPI HateAAPI community
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us