Oakland Community Holds Vigil Amid Recent Crime

Hundreds of people gathered to show respects for victims of the recent violence in Oakland Friday.

The large group came together in a large circle in the center of Little Saigon. At times, there were embraces of support for one another, including survivors of the violence.

“We’re here to just be reminded how much stronger we are together, and despite the pain, let that fuel us,” said Dr. Jennifer Tran of the Oakland Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce.

Oakland business owners, political leaders and pastors led the vigil in soulful prayers of peace and promised to preach the same from their pulpits.

“We don’t have to look alike. We don’t have to worship alike. We don’t have to understand each others’ language, but the language of love and commitment and compassion is something all of us can understand. And that’s the message that I would deliver to my parishioners,” said Pastor Phyllis Scott, Pastors of Oakland Association President.

Friday’s event was the second vigil since Sunday, when dentist Lili Xu was shot and killed in Little Saigon, and the incident was all caught on surveillance cameras.

Chinatown chamber and Little Saigon business leaders have teamed up to install free security cameras at businesses in the area. Volunteers are walking foot patrols on the streets, along with a beefed-up police presence.

“There will be for example, at the request of the community, a substation just a block away that will allow for more police presence and specifically, an officer who is Vietnamese-speaking,” said Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato-Bas.

Fortunato-Bas, who represents Little Saigon, said that substation will be open by Sept. 10, in time for the start of the community's mid-autumn festival.