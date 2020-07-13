Gyms, Salons Among Santa Clara County Businesses Ordered to Close Again

Gyms, hair salons and nail salons in Santa Clara County that reopened on Monday will be forced to close Wednesday due to a new state order that also impacts the reopening of other industries.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced sweeping new closures statewide due to rising coronavirus cases. All California counties were ordered to close indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, movie theaters and other sectors. Counties on the state's monitoring list for three consecutive days were ordered to also close fitness centers, places of worship, nail salons, hair salons, barbershops and other industries.

Santa Clara County was added to the state's monitoring list on Sunday, according to the county.

"In light of the Governor’s announcement, the County sought clarification on the effect of today’s announcement in our County," according to a statement from the county. "The State confirmed this afternoon that it will require sectors closed for indoor operations in counties on the monitoring list to close in Santa Clara County effective Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 12:01 a.m."

The chart below lists when certain industries in Santa Clara County have to close indoor operations.

“The fight against COVID-19 is unfortunately far from over, but our residents and businesses have shown how we can collectively make an extraordinary difference in saving lives and safeguarding our community,” Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said in a statement. “We strongly urge everyone to rigorously and consistently follow the State and local health orders.”