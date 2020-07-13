Newsom Orders Bars, Indoor Dining Closed Across California as Virus Spikes

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced he is ordering the closure of bars, wineries and indoor restaurant dining statewide as cases of the coronavirus continue to spike in California.

The governor made the announcement during his regular media briefing Monday afternoon.

Newsom's new order covers indoor operations for bars, restaurants, breweries, wineries, movie theaters, zoos, museums and cardrooms.

The state saw a 2.6% increase in COVID-19 cases since Sunday to more than 329,000. California's virus-related death toll surpassed 7,000 as 11 a.m. Monday, according to data published on the state's COVID-19 website.

The new order also includes further indoor closures specifically for counties that have been on the state's watch list for three consecutive days or more in the following sectors: fitness centers, places of worship, indoor protests, offices of noncritical infrastructure sectors, personal care services, hair salons and barbershops and malls.

There are 30 counties on the watch list, including seven in the Bay Area: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma. Among those seven, only Contra Costa, Solano and Sonoma counties have been on the list for three straight days.

Alameda County was just added to the watch list on Sunday.

